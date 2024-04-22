Bengali web show Paashbalish's trailer out now

The trailer of the upcoming Bengali romantic thriller Paashbalish, which stars Suhotra Mukherjee, Ishaa Saha and Saurav Das in lead roles, released today.

Scheduled for release on May 10, Paashbalish is a blend of love, passion, and revenge. The story follows the journey of Babla and Mampi, childhood friends who were separated in Bangladesh. Fifteen years later, will fate reunite them or will their reunion alter their lives forever?

At the heart of a captivating tale lies Paashbalish, intricately weaving the destinies of Babla (Suhatro Mukherjee), Mampi (Ishaa Saha), Swadesh (Saurav Das), and Adhiraj (Rishi Kaushik). As the story unfolds, viewers are drawn into a world where past and present collide, revealing a narrative filled with deep emotions and intriguing mysteries.

The trailer teases with people cheering for Chandu to sing and unfolds in a way that showcases his determination, while also hinting at emotional reunions and darker motives. Paashbalish promises an enthralling journey where intertwined destinies collide in unexpected and dramatic ways, offering a glimpse into a story of love, betrayal, and redemption.