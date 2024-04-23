Not an easy ride

From theatres to movies, and now OTT, actor Prakhar Singh is taking it to the next level with his latest show, Family Aaj Kal, set in Delhi. Apoorva Arora, Sonali Sachdev, the late Nitesh Pandey, Aakarshan Singh, and Masood Akhtar are his co-actors.

Besides his vast theatre experience, Prakhar has, over the past five years, traversed different acting mediums in the industry. The show, streaming on SonyLIV, explores the dynamics within a typical Indian family and tackles issues such as unemployment and societal challenges, prompting thoughtful reflection alongside entertainment.

Excerpts