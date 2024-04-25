Heli Daruwala to play a pivotal part in 'Undekhi' Season 3

After making a mark in many shows and several popular music videos, actress Heli Daruwala is gearing up for the release of her next, Undekhi 3. The show, starring Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Varun Badola, Ankur Rathee and Shivangi Singh among others, which has received appreciation from audiences, will see Heli playing a central character that is pivotal to the story's narrative.

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, both the previous seasons were appreciated for its taut writing, edge-of-the-seat moments which kept the proceedings fast-paced and top-notch performances by its principal cast.

The series depicts the two aspects of society — the power-hungry influential people who think they can get away with anything and the oppressed, subjected to years of torture, who finally decide to bring themselves to justice.

What prompted the actress to take up the part was firstly the show's watertight script and her character which has heft and enables the story forward.