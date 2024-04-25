Heli Daruwala to play a pivotal part in 'Undekhi' Season 3

After making a mark in many shows and several popular music videos, actress Heli Daruwala is gearing up for the release of her next, Undekhi 3. The show, starring Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Varun Badola, Ankur Rathee and Shivangi Singh among others, which has received appreciation from audiences, will see Heli playing a central character that is pivotal to the story's narrative.
Directed by Ashish R Shukla, both the previous seasons were appreciated for its taut writing, edge-of-the-seat moments which kept the proceedings fast-paced and top-notch performances by its principal cast.
The series depicts the two aspects of society — the power-hungry influential people who think they can get away with anything and the oppressed, subjected to years of torture, who finally decide to bring themselves to justice.
What prompted the actress to take up the part was firstly the show's watertight script and her character which has heft and enables the story forward.
Speaking about Undekhi 3, which is slated to release on May 10, Heli says, "Undekhi is an extremely popular show and I'm glad to be part of season 3. The team has done a fantastic job of keeping the story fast paced and thrilling and it is the kind of project I was on the lookout for. I'm extremely happy with the way my track has shaped up and I can't wait for the audiences to watch it," she concludes.
Heli, who has previously been part of successful shows and music videos, is known for her impeccable dancing prowess primarily and her inclusion in the show promises to bring another exciting element to the show.
The series will stream on Sony Liv.