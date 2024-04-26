Pratibha Ranta on her role in 'Heeramandi'

A

Laapataa Ladies has received such beautiful recognition. Everything is so positive about the film. You can watch this film without thinking too much, it’s an out-and-out family movie. I think whoever we come across in our lives, we create some sort of relationship with them, and each of these relationships is explored in this film. I feel so loved and grateful that this is my debut film. And I think with this film, my approach to choosing my projects has changed. I have received so much validation for this character that this is something I would want to experience further. It’s an inexplicable high!