These seven upcoming OTT releases will keep you hooked to your watching screens

Check out these titles for a happy binging over the weekend!
Docuseries: Cowboy Cartel
This four-part documentary series features the extraordinary story of the rookie FBI agent who cracked the case of one of Mexico’s most ruthless cartels, Los Zetas and the multimillion-dollar money laundering operation they ran through the heart of the American Quarter Horse racing industry. August 2. On Apple TV+
Drama: The Bikeriders
Kathy (Jodie Comer) is a strong-willed member of the Vandals Motorcycle Club, a fictional version of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. She is married to a reckless bikerider named Benny (Austin Robert Butler). He has a strong respect for his leader Johnny (Tom Hardy), with whom Kathy feels she needs to compete for Benny’s attention. Over the years, the club gets more dangerous and threatens to become a more sinister gang. Now, Kathy, Benny and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other. August 2. On BookMyShow Stream.
Sports: India vs Sri Lanka
After having won the 3-match T20 series, India is all set to shift focus to the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. With the first ODI taking place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, fans will be eagerly looking forward to watch the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play following their success at the recently concluded T20 World Cup. August 2, 2.30 pm. On SonyLIV.
Biography: Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli
This engrossing documentary delves into the roaring success of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for modern blockbusters like Baahubali, RRR and Eega. From his childhood fascinations and family influences to moments of doubt and triumph, the documentary unveils the unseen, human side of the legend. It features interviews by James Cameron, Joe Russo and Karan Johar as well as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan. August 2. On Netflix.
Action: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
This standalone sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), is the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot film series. The plot of the movie takes place 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes and follows Noa (Owen Teague) a young chimpanzee who embarks on a journey alongside Mae (Freya Allan), a human, to determine the future for apes and humans alike. August 2. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Crime: Brinda
Young, socially awkward yet morally grounded, SI cadet Brinda (Trisha Krishnan), stumbles upon a brutal murder with a chilling modus operandi. As the killer slips through her grasp, she faces personal and bureaucratic turmoil. But the hardest challenge is the moral reckoning that could define her career and conscience. Will she be able to uphold justice or will the darkness of the investigation blur her sense of right and wrong? Language: Telugu. August 2. On SonyLIV.
Sci-Fi: Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut
Zack Snyder is back with the director’s cut of his latest sci-fi epic. A peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical regent Belisarius. Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. She is tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld. August 2. On Netflix.