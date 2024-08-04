Friendship Day Special: Iconic OTT friendships that are fan favourites 

On this Friendship Day, we’re all about those epic friendships that have totally won us over on screen. They’ve made us laugh, cry, and believe in the power of connection. They show us that true friends will always be there for you, even “when it hasn't been your day, your week, your month, or even your year.” Let’s dive into the captivating world of OTT to explore unforgettable bonds that remind us of the ones we hold dear in our own lives.
Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton from Bridgerton
In the glamorous world of Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton shine as a remarkable duo. Penelope’s quiet intelligence perfectly complements Eloise’s rebellious spirit. As they navigate the pressures of Regency-era society, their unwavering support and loyalty highlight the strength of their friendship.
Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair from Wednesday
In the darkly whimsical world of Wednesday, the unlikely friendship between Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair stands out. Wednesday, with her morbid curiosity and gothic demeanour, contrasts sharply with Enid’s bright, bubbly personality and colourful style. Despite their differences, their bond deepens as they face the challenges of Nevermore Academy, proving that even the most unexpected friendships can be profoundly meaningful.
Jerry Seinfeld and George Costanza from Seinfeld
In Seinfeld, Jerry and George explore the absurdities of everyday life in New York City. Jerry, the laid-back comedian, often balances out George’s neurotic and self-deprecating tendencies. Their friendship, marked by witty banter and shared misadventures, underscores an enduring bond that has become one of television’s most memorable relationships.
Jane Sloan, Kat Edison, and Sutton Brady from The Bold Type
The show follows the lives of three dynamic women working at a global women’s magazine in New York City. Jane, with her journalistic passion; Kat, with her bold activism; and Sutton, with her fashion dreams, each bring unique strengths to their friendship. They celebrate successes, share laughter, and offer comfort during tough times, illustrating how true friends can become a chosen family.
Winston Schmidt and Nick Miller from New Girl
In New Girl, the friendship between Winston Schmidt and Nick Miller is both vibrant and endearing. Schmidt, with his over-the-top confidence and obsession with self-improvement, contrasts sharply with Nick's grumpy, laid-back attitude and reluctance to embrace change. Despite these differences, their friendship is grounded in mutual support and genuine affection. Schmidt often pushes Nick out of his comfort zone, while Nick provides a grounding influence and honest perspective. Their dynamic demonstrates how true friends can balance each other’s quirks and grow together.
As we reflect on these amazing friendships, let’s raise a toast to the ones that keep us sane in this wild journey of life.
Story by Twinkle Hemani