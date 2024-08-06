Gaurav Chakrabarty, Debchandrima Singha Roy starrer ‘Parineeta’ drops trailer

Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel Parineeta has been adapted yet again and this time for OTT under the Best of Bengal series. Starring Gaurav Chakrabarty as Shekhar and Debchandrima Singha Roy as Lalita, and directed by Aditi Roy, the makers recently dropped its trailer and it has been winning hearts of the audience since then. The series, which has been adapted for OTT by Sarbari Ghosal, also stars popular names like Arpan Ghoshal.

Actor Debchandrima Singha Roy said, "I am elated to play such an iconic character, and I'm glad that the makers gave me this opportunity to pull off such a role! I hope the audience likes me as Lalita."

Parineeta is set against the backdrop of the 1905 Partition of Bengal. It begins with Shekhar and Lalita meeting each other after a four-year separation at the Monghyr station. Lalita is a free-spirited young girl and her memories with Shekhar come flooding back during their meeting. Their bond is deep-rooted with unspoken emotions, which transcends the boundaries of simple friendship. Glimpses of their romance are seen, which further adds a layer of nostalgia to the much awaited re-union.