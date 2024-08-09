Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases this weekend

We have you covered for your binge-watching weekend!
Horror: Imaginary
When Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, finds a stuffed bear named Chauncey. But as Alice’s behaviour becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realise that Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed it to be. August 9. On Amazon Prime Video.
Romance: Jananam: 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu
The movie explores the social alienation and challenges that senior citizens face in Kerala through two septuagenarians who decide to spend their lives together. Asokan Shivan, a 70-year-old man who does odd jobs at an old age home, falls in love with a 70-year-old woman, Gauri, a retired school teacher living in the facility. Their extraordinary love story ends in marriage, but soon both realise that the thing binding their relationship is the desire to seek and mourn their long-dead partners. Language: Malayalam. August 9. On BookMyShow Stream.
Mystery: Shekhar Home
The series is set against the backdrop of a sleepy town called Lonpur in Bengal in the early 1990s. Here, modern technology and telecom is unheard of. Shekhar (Kay Kay Menon) meets Jayvrat Sahni (Ranvir Shorey), another middle-aged bachelor, who becomes his house-mate due to a twist of fate. The duo end up solving mysteries across East India. Language: Hindi. August 14. On JioCinema.
Drama: Life Hill Gayi
This light-hearted comedy series stars Kusha Kapila and Divyendu Sharma in the lead roles. The story revolves around a grandfather (Kabir Bedi), who tasks his two grandchildren, portrayed by Divyendu and Kusha, with the job of revamping his villa. The grandchildren’s attempts to renovate the villa are anything but smooth, leading to a comedy of errors. Language: Hindi August 9. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Action: The Instigators
Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners. One is a desperate father and the other an ex-con. They are teamed up together to rob a corrupt politician’s earnings. When the heist goes wrong, they find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by the police but also by backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. They convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture. August 9. On Apple TV+
Drama: Emily in Paris (Season 4)
Emily has strong feelings for two men, but Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) is on the verge of becoming a father and ex-boyfriend Alfie’s (Lucien Laviscount) worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. Unfortunately, Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together toward a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of. August 15. On Netflix.
Comedy: Bad Monkey
The series tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector. After stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realises that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in the police department. All he needs to do is get past some Floridian oddballs and a bad monkey. August 14. On Apple TV+