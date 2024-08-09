Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases this weekend

Action: The Instigators

Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners. One is a desperate father and the other an ex-con. They are teamed up together to rob a corrupt politician’s earnings. When the heist goes wrong, they find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by the police but also by backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. They convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture. August 9. On Apple TV+