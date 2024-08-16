These seven upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out on!

We have you covered for this weekend’s binge watching!
Thriller: Chamak: The Conclusion
The second part of this musical thriller series returns following the releases of the first part in December last year. Kaala (Paramvir Singh Cheema) embarks on a powerful quest for vengeance, after becoming aware of the truth behind his father’s demise. The first season of the show followed Kaala as a young aspiring rapper who comes back to Punjab from Canada and unravels the death of Taara Singh — the legendary singer who was shot dead in the midst of a packed performance. Language: Hindi. August 16. On SonyLIV.
Adventure: The Union
Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in New Jersey –– until his long-lost high school love , Roxanne (Halle Berry), shows up. Knowing he’s the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on an intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases. August 16. On Netflix.
Comedy: My Perfect Husband
Veteran actors Sathyaraj and Seetha star in this upcoming family drama. Saraswathi (Seetha) believes that she is the only woman in her husband Bharathi’s (Sathyaraj) life. But when a marriage alliance for their son comes up, it brings back stories from the past that have been long forgotten. Language: Tamil. August 16. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Action: Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves
Fresh out of prison, a charming thief and his barbarian partner in crime, along with an offbeat band of adventurers, gather on a quest to retrieve a magical relic. But their adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The cast includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriquez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis, among others. August 17. On Netflix.
Sports: Manchester United vs Fulham
The 2024-25 Premier League season finally kicks off when Manchester United welcome Fulham to Old Trafford for the first game of the new season. Manchester United are coming into the game following their loss on penalties to rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield. They will be hoping to get their season off to a winning start. August 17, 12.30 am. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Superhero: Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Sequel to Shazam! (2019) and the 12th installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), the film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word ‘Shazam!’ is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam. When vengeful gods threaten to seize Shazam’s powers, it’s up to Billy to keep his superhero siblings together and save the world. August 17. On Netflix.
Docuseries: Angry Young Men
This engrossing docuseries traces the journey of the iconic writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The three-part series provides a glimpse into the legendary partnership of Salim-Javed, who revolutionised Hindi cinema in the 1970s. With candid narration by the duo themselves and anecdotes from industry stalwarts, the series chronicles how their hard-hitting scripts captured the voice of a generation and left an enduring cultural impact. August 20. On Amazon Prime Video.