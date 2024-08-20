Director Joydeep Mukherjee on reviving detective PK Basu in ‘Kaantaye Kaantaye’
Joydeep Mukherjee, known for his deft storytelling and direction, has taken on the challenge of adapting Narayan Sanyal's iconic novel Sonar Kaanta into the crime thriller series Kaantaye Kaantaye for ZEE5. The series brings back the beloved detective PK Basu, a character last portrayed by the legendary Uttam Kumar. In this interview, Joydeep delves into the inspiration behind the project, the hurdles he faced in modernising a story from 1974, and what audiences can expect from his latest venture.
What inspired you to create 'Kaantaye Kaantaye'?
The inspiration for Kaantaye Kaantaye comes directly from Narayan Sanyal's novel Sonar Kaanta. The story itself is rich with suspense and intrigue, and the character of detective PK Basu is iconic. The last time someone portrayed Basu on screen was Uttam Kumar, which left a lasting impression. Given the resurgence of detective stories on screen, it felt like the perfect time to reintroduce PK Basu to a new generation.
What were the biggest challenges you faced while directing this crime thriller, and how did you overcome them?
One of the most significant challenges was adapting the story to fit a contemporary setting. The original novel was published in 1974 when the only means of communication were telephones. Now, in 2024, we have the internet, mobile phones, and a plethora of technologies that dramatically change how stories unfold. The challenge was to update these elements without losing the essence of the original story. We had to carefully consider where and how to frame the narrative to make it relatable to today's audience.
What went into the casting process?
For PK Basu, we envisioned a middle-aged actor who could convincingly portray the character in both present-day scenarios and flashbacks from a decade earlier. Saswata Chatterjee was the perfect choice. His performance needs no validation; he’s simply brilliant. Pairing him with Ananya Chatterjee, an immensely talented actress, was another exciting decision. The two last shared the screen in Meghe Dhaka Tara in 2013, and their chemistry is something audiences will undoubtedly look forward to.
How did you ensure the narrative remains engaging and suspenseful throughout?
Maintaining suspense was essential, and credit goes to the scriptwriter. Rather than sticking to a linear narrative, which might have made the plot predictable, we decided to take a different route. We also merged elements from Sonar Kaanta and Nagchampa to offer a fresh perspective.
What can we look forward to from you next?
There are several exciting projects in the pipeline. Eken Babu is one, and I’m also working on Oporichito, which is likely to be released after Pujo. Each project offers something unique, and I’m eager to share them with the audience soon.