Director Joydeep Mukherjee on reviving detective PK Basu in ‘Kaantaye Kaantaye’

One of the most significant challenges was adapting the story to fit a contemporary setting. The original novel was published in 1974 when the only means of communication were telephones. Now, in 2024, we have the internet, mobile phones, and a plethora of technologies that dramatically change how stories unfold. The challenge was to update these elements without losing the essence of the original story. We had to carefully consider where and how to frame the narrative to make it relatable to today's audience.