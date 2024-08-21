Actor Rohit Pathak is all set to for his upcoming releases

Pathak will also be seen in the pan-India Telugu film Raja Sahab, co-starring Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt. The horror-comedy is said to be done differently with the filmmaker presenting Pathak in a new light. He will also be starring in an untitled action drama directed by Bobby, featuring Balakrishna. He is supposed to appear as the antagonist in the upcoming Kannada film Martin, helmed by AP Arjun, with Dhruva Sarja, now ready for release on October 11.

Stepping further into his repertoire is the fact that Pathak will next be working on Chhava—directed by Laxman Utekar, starring Vicky Kaushal—and a sports drama titled Diler, directed by Kunal Deshmukh. Other prominent work includes Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai, directed by Satyajeet Mishra, and a web series called Clue helmed by James Anthony.

Reflecting on his career Pathak shares, "This slate of upcoming films and series will further highlight and showcase my versatility and range as an actor. I'm always excited to take up challenging roles across languages and genres."

(Written by Simran Tripathy)