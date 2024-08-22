Actors Saswata Chatterjee and Ananya Chatterjee talk about their thriller show, 'Kaantaye Kaantaye'

A

Saswata: It is always the storyline, the script.

Ananya: And here, the person who solves the crime is completely different from any other detectives, whom we see or read about in crime thrillers.

Saswata: Additionally, how Basu finds out the culprit using his logic and high observation power is what makes it different. Most detectives follow a certain method, but the case with Basu is different. He’s not a detective per se. It’s because of a few factors that he got involved with the case. Also, the script is very strong, which makes it a fantastic watch. I believe a thriller should have a repeat value, something like a Feluda or Byomkesh.