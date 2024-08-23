Check out these seven upcoming OTT releases this weekend

If you are contemplating on what to watch this weekend, we have you covered.
Sports: Brighton vs Manchester United
Following winning starts to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, Manchester United and Brighton face each other on Saturday. Brighton brushed aside Everton 0-3, while Manchester United left it late against Fulham, with new signing Joshua Zirkzee scoring the winner in the 87th minute. When the two sides faced each other in May, Manchester United came out on top, winning 0-2. Would we see a similar story this time too? August 24, 5 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Drama: Bicycle Days
The movie is a simple tale of friendship and hope that touches upon universal themes of childhood dreams and the challenges of growing up. Aashish is a bright 10-year-old village boy who wishes to attend a bigger school in the city like his other friends. Unfortunately, his family opposes this. He even misses out on an opportunity to receive a bicycle through a government scheme, which further lowers his morale and causes Aashish to lose interest in his school. Will he be able to bring back his interest? Language: Hindi. August 23. On BookMyShow Stream.
Comedy: Incoming
It’s their first week of high school. Four freshmen are faced with the greatest challenge of their young lives — their first high school party. Mistakes will be made as they navigate a night of mayhem and debauchery, preparing themselves for something unfamiliar and terrifying. The cast includes Mason Thames, Ramon Reed, Raphael Alejandro and Isabella Ferreira, among others. August 23. On Netflix.
Action: Polite Society
Martial artist-in-training Ria Khan aspires to be a stunt performer. Suspecting the groom and his mother of sinister motives, she believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. With the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood. August 28. On Netflix.
Drama: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 2)
The series is based on JRR Tolkien’s history of Middle-earth. The second season is set thousands of years before the novel in the Second Age of Middle Earth and depicts the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron and the creation of more Rings of Power. Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Maxim Baldry, Daniel Weyman and Lloyd Owen, are all expected to reprise their roles from the previous season. August 29. On Amazon Prime Video.
Thriller: IC814: The Kandahar Hijack
Based on real events, the series chronicles the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 en route from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. It’s the longest hijack in the history of Indian aviation. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza and Arvind Swamy, among others. August 29. On Netflix.
Crime: Raayan
This upcoming action crime film by Tamil actor Dhanush, is his second directorial venture. After his family is killed, a fast-food hotel owner in North Chennai, trains to avenge their murders. Seeking those responsible, his quest leads him through the criminal underworld. The cast includes Dhanush, Dushara Vijayan, Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalidas Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Amala Paul, among others. Language: Tamil. August 23. On Amazon Prime Video.