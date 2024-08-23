Check out these seven upcoming OTT releases this weekend

Drama: Bicycle Days

The movie is a simple tale of friendship and hope that touches upon universal themes of childhood dreams and the challenges of growing up. Aashish is a bright 10-year-old village boy who wishes to attend a bigger school in the city like his other friends. Unfortunately, his family opposes this. He even misses out on an opportunity to receive a bicycle through a government scheme, which further lowers his morale and causes Aashish to lose interest in his school. Will he be able to bring back his interest? Language: Hindi. August 23. On BookMyShow Stream.