Actor Gaurav Chakrabarty on playing Shekhar for the web series 'Parineeta'
Versatile actor Gaurav Chakrabarty recently stepped into the role of Shekhar for the web series, Parineeta. Adapted for the screen by filmmaker aditi roy, this story, by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, is an eternal classic. We speak with the actor about playing the part in this candid conversation.
Excerpts:
What made you agree to playing Shekhar?
I have always found Parineeta timeless and still relevant. The way a man gets jealous or a woman tends to be stronger than men has not changed. I also wanted to play a man like Shekhar, who is complicated, layered, and very human! I think I have the appearance, ability, and understanding to pull off a character based in the early 1900s.
Your father (actor Sabyasachi Chakrabarty) played Shekhar’s father in the 2006 adaptation. Did he give you any tips?
When I told him, he said, ‘Good for you’. He isn’t a very expressive person. To get a pat on the back from him is massive.
Did you revisit any of the adaptations while preparing for the role?
Not at all! I think doing that brings in some pressure and influence. So I read the original text. My version of Shekhar is as true to the original text as possible.
How would you describe Shekhar?
Shekhar is somebody we have seen or been at various stages in our lives. I too have experienced emotions that he has. I may not have reacted in the same way as him to a situation where one might be thinking that their partner likes someone else. Only in Bengali literature is this possible, because Lalita calls Shekhar dada. The ‘dada’ relationship isn’t just that of a brother and sister — it means an elder.
What you see in life, you bring to the role. That and Aditi’s guidance was how I approached the role.
Is there any scene that was challenging?
The climax, because I am not the person who can cry on cue, and neither do I believe much in method (acting). The climax has myriad emotions that cannot be taken in one take because you have to change the lighting or camera. You have to really plan it because you know where you left the graph when the shot was cut, and you have to take it up from there while making it look organic.
How was it working with Aditi Roy?
I have known her since she was the creative director for Byomkesh, where I played the lead. We can be honest with each other, and that helps in the process. The nuances she brought out in Shekhar elevated the performance.
