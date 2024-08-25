Actor Rajatava Datta on ‘Inspector Nalinikanta Season 2’
The interpretation of Inspector Nalinikanta is nothing like the one we are used to — the tall, dark, and handsome detective and police officer. He rather has a pot belly, with a receding hairline, loves to gorge on food, and is a hypochondriac. Yet the iconic character played by the ace actor Rajatava Datta, is as popular as any other crime-solver. So much so that he is back with another season. We speak with the actor to know more about Inspector Nalinikanta Season 2. Excerpts from our chat
Do we see Nalinikanta in a new avatar in Season 2?
Nalinikanta is quicker this time and will be seen doing action sequences. The story is more complex this time, and each character has a backstory. Nalinikanta too has a flashback, along with breathtaking views of the hills. This will be a better entertainer than season 1.
Comedy or thriller — which is your favourite?
I have always been a fan of comedy, and, whichever character I play, I try to incorporate a sense of humour into him. It enhances the character immensely. Even if he’s a negative character, a hint of comedy makes the character more acceptable to the audience. In Nalinikanta, there’s comedy in abundance because the cop can’t be tagged as a smart cop as such.
Based on the character traits of Nalinikanta, we found similarities between him and another popular cop, Eken Babu. How similar or different are these two?
They might have a few similarities, but are still quite different. Just as smart cops have a reference image to look at, likewise, there is a reference image for not-so-smart cops, for instance, Nalinikanta or Eken. They are just part of a structure and as actors, we add flesh and blood to the skeleton to make it a relatable character.
Inspector Nalinikanta Season 2 will stream on KLiKK OTT from August 29 onwards