Singer Lisa Mishra to make her acting debut in Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’

While her fans are most excited to see her performance in the series, she looks back at this milestone. In her own words, “I cannot wait for you all to see me in my debut series. Call Me Bae was a dream come true, and to land a gig like this is truly unbelievable to me even today. I have been auditioning with Panchmi Ghavri since 2018, refining my language skills and screen presence for years waiting for this very moment. One day we will put up a reel of all of those who failed first, but what this journey has taught me more than anything is resilience. Hang in there—what's meant to be will be. These things don't happen overnight. Hoping I have done my mentors proud and that you enjoy my first ever acting performance. Send me luck."

Lisa’s entry into the world of acting is a testament to her versatility as an individual which goes beyond musical notes.

Call Me Bae releases on Amazon Prime on September 6