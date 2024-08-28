Vijay Varma steps into real-life characters with ‘IC 814’ and ‘Matka King’

Vijay Varma is set to take on two compelling roles with his upcoming projects IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Matka King. Vijay’s entry into the exciting genre marks a new chapter in his career, as this will be his first time portraying stories inspired from real life incidents.

In the upcoming series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Vijay steps into the role of a courageous pilot. The series delves into the harrowing events of the 1999 Indian Airlines IC 814 hijacking, a crisis that gripped the nation. Based on the glimpses that we saw from the trailer, Vijay's portrayal of the pilot, Captain Devi Sharan, caught in a high-stakes situation promises to be both gripping and emotionally charged, showcasing his ability to bring complex characters to life. IC 814 is scheduled to be released on Netflix tomorrow.

Varma's other project Matka King delves into the real-life Matka gambling phenomenon that swept through India from the 1960s to the 1990s, with Vijay Varma taking on the lead role as seen in the poster for the film. Set in 1960s Mumbai, the series follows Vijay’s character as he portrays an ambitious cotton trader who creates the game 'Matka', revolutionising the city’s gambling scene. His character’s journey showcases how a simple idea grew into a widespread phenomenon at the time. This highly anticipated series will be released on Amazon Prime Video, adding another significant role to Vijay's impressive portfolio.

Recently, Vijay Varma received two awards for acting excellence. His powerful portrayal of Anand in Dahaad earned him the award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, while his role as police officer Karan in Jaane Jaan won him the award for Best Supporting Actor. With his upcoming releases IC 814 and Matka King, the actor continues to expand his range, solidifying his status as a dynamic force in the industry.