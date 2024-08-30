Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases this weekend

Sports: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Two heavyweights of world football clash this weekend when Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League. The last time the two sides met in a competitive match was in the semi-finals of the 2023-24 FA Cup, where Manchester United won 4-3 and they will be hoping for a similar result this time too. September 1, 8.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.