Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases this weekend

If you are wondering what to watch this weekend, we have you covered. Here are seven upcoming OTT movies and series, that are releasing this weekend and early next week.
Mystery: The Perfect Couple
Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s best-selling novel, the series follows Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson), a bride marrying into one of Nantucket’s wealthiest families. The groom’s mother, Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), spares no expense on the high-society wedding. But a shocking death derails the wedding and turns everyone into a suspect. September 5. On Netflix.
Thriller: Slow Horses (Season 4)
This dark and funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. The upcoming season is an adaptation of Mick Herron’s 2017 novel Spook Street, the fourth novel in his Slough House series. September 4. On Apple TV+
Documentary: K-Pop Idols
This upcoming six-episode documentary offers fans an unprecedented backstage pass to the world’s biggest musical phenomenon, with a behind-the-scenes look at the highly competitive reality of K-pop stardom, featuring artistes Jessi, CRAVITY and BLACKSWAN. The series follows the superstars through trials and triumphs as they break down cultural and musical barriers in K-pop with passion, creativity and determination. August 30. On Apple TV+
Sports: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Two heavyweights of world football clash this weekend when Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League. The last time the two sides met in a competitive match was in the semi-finals of the 2023-24 FA Cup, where Manchester United won 4-3 and they will be hoping for a similar result this time too. September 1, 8.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Drama: Kana Kaanum Kaalangal (Season 3)
A reboot of the 2006 television series of the same name, the story revolves around the struggles of a group of high school students and what they face during their secondary school life such as jealousy, rivalry, misunderstandings, arguments and personal grudges. Language: Tamil. August 30. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Documentary: Apollo 13: Survival
In April 1970, three astronauts aboard a stranded spacecraft find themselves halfway between Earth and the Moon. Using original footage and interviews, this documentary is the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggles to bring its astronauts back home safely. September 5. On Netflix.
Action: Twisters
This upcoming American disaster film is a standalone sequel to Twister (1996). Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney and Sasha Lane, it follows clashing groups of storm chasers who investigate a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma. August 30. On BookMyShow Stream.