Disney spinoff ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ to premier on October 29

The reboot promises to bring back nostalgia for fans from the original show. The show starts off years after the last episode, with Justin Russo now living a mortal life with his wife, Giana Russo, played by Mimi Gianopulos, and their family. However, his peaceful life is soon disrupted when his sister, Alex Russo, played by Selena Gomez, returns with a young apprentice. This newcomer brings challenges and changes the magical dynamic.