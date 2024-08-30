Disney spinoff ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ to premier on October 29

The original series ended after its fourth and final season in January 2012, leaving fans heartbroken. But this October, it’s time to mend our hearts with the release of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Premiering on October 29th on Disney Channel, the series will air two episodes weekly. The day after the release on Disney Channel, all eight episodes will be available on Disney+.
The original cast, including Selena Gomez as Alex Russo, David Henrie as Justin Russo, and Mimi Gianopulos as Giana Russo, will return. Selena Gomez said she “felt like she was home again.”
The reboot promises to bring back nostalgia for fans from the original show. The show starts off years after the last episode, with Justin Russo now living a mortal life with his wife, Giana Russo, played by Mimi Gianopulos, and their family. However, his peaceful life is soon disrupted when his sister, Alex Russo, played by Selena Gomez, returns with a young apprentice. This newcomer brings challenges and changes the magical dynamic.
