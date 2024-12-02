After 'Jawan', Aaliyah Qureishi returns with 'Bandish Bandits' Season 2!

Aaliyah Qureishi, also known by her stage name Jhalli, is a talented actor, singer, and songwriter from Mumbai, India. Following her remarkable performance as Janvi, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s core girl fighters in the record-breaking Bollywood blockbuster Jawan, Aaliyah is now all set to captivate audiences with her next big project — the highly anticipated musical drama Bandish Bandits Season 2.
In the series, Aaliyah plays a key role as a musician, showcasing her multifaceted talents. Making her debut as a songwriter and playback singer, she has contributed two soulful tracks, You and I and You and I (Lo-Fi), to the show’s epic soundtrack.
Speaking about her career journey, Aaliyah shares that she started off as a singer-songwriter and musician. Acting, she admits, happened through persistence and chance. Her breakthrough came with Jawan, where her portrayal of Janvi earned her widespread recognition. With increasing opportunities and auditions, she landed the coveted role in Bandish Bandits Season 2, directed by Anand Tiwari.
Aaliyah’s academic background is equally impressive. She completed her education at the University of Southern California (USC), where she studied psychology and music, all the while taking acting classes. She later attended the prestigious Musician’s Institute in Los Angeles, performing at iconic venues like the Staples Center, Whiskey A Go Go, Silverlake Lounge, and Hollywood Live House.
When asked about her experience working on the show, Aaliyah expressed her excitement and said: “It feels surreal, and I’m super thrilled to be part of such a hit web series. This project gave me the unique opportunity to blend my musical and acting talents, something you’ll see when the show releases on December 13. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it!”