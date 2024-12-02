After 'Jawan', Aaliyah Qureishi returns with 'Bandish Bandits' Season 2!

Aaliyah Qureishi, also known by her stage name Jhalli, is a talented actor, singer, and songwriter from Mumbai, India. Following her remarkable performance as Janvi, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s core girl fighters in the record-breaking Bollywood blockbuster Jawan, Aaliyah is now all set to captivate audiences with her next big project — the highly anticipated musical drama Bandish Bandits Season 2.

In the series, Aaliyah plays a key role as a musician, showcasing her multifaceted talents. Making her debut as a songwriter and playback singer, she has contributed two soulful tracks, You and I and You and I (Lo-Fi), to the show’s epic soundtrack.

Speaking about her career journey, Aaliyah shares that she started off as a singer-songwriter and musician. Acting, she admits, happened through persistence and chance. Her breakthrough came with Jawan, where her portrayal of Janvi earned her widespread recognition. With increasing opportunities and auditions, she landed the coveted role in Bandish Bandits Season 2, directed by Anand Tiwari.