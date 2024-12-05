Netflix announces docu-series on Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s family, ‘The Roshans’

OTT platform Netflix has officially announced a documentary series diving into three generations of the Roshan family’s leading men. The series is expected to reveal untold stories of the family and how they have shaped Hindi cinema.
The series focuses on ‘Roshan Lal Nagrath’ aka Roshan saab—father of celebrity actor-director Rakesh Roshan and grandfather of Hrithik Roshan—his success in the Indian music industry and how it kickstarted the family’s artistic streak.
Touted to contain personal interviews of colleagues, peers, friends and family, the series may see actors Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and action-director Sham Kaushal lend in their unique perspectives, giving us a holistic view on the family’s legacy.
The streaming platform shared its updates on social media, with the caption, “A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch The Roshans, coming soon, only on Netflix.”
The series has been directed by Shashi Ranjan. He has also co-produced it, along with Rakesh Roshan. Shashi Ranjan shares, “Directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Being invited into the Roshan family's world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for. It is an honour to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family’s stories was undoubtedly the only way to go.”
“We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives. The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honor to showcase our journey to the audience,” read a statement from the Roshan family.
Following the trend of documentaries on the behind-the-curtain tales of Bollywood—such as Angry Young Men and The Romantics—The Roshans will stream from January 17, 2025.