Netflix announces docu-series on Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s family, ‘The Roshans’

OTT platform Netflix has officially announced a documentary series diving into three generations of the Roshan family’s leading men. The series is expected to reveal untold stories of the family and how they have shaped Hindi cinema.

The series focuses on ‘Roshan Lal Nagrath’ aka Roshan saab—father of celebrity actor-director Rakesh Roshan and grandfather of Hrithik Roshan—his success in the Indian music industry and how it kickstarted the family’s artistic streak.

Touted to contain personal interviews of colleagues, peers, friends and family, the series may see actors Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and action-director Sham Kaushal lend in their unique perspectives, giving us a holistic view on the family’s legacy.

The streaming platform shared its updates on social media, with the caption, “A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch The Roshans, coming soon, only on Netflix.”