Check out these seven upcoming OTT releases

Documentary: The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga

Tupelo native Paul Kevin Curtis Curtis’ day job as a janitor leads him to a shocking discovery in a morgue. He goes down an internet rabbit hole into a world of startling conspiracy. His mission to expose the dark underbelly of Tupelo sparks a rivalry that starts locally but climbs to the highest office in Washington, DC. Now, Curtis has to prove that he’s not the devil in disguise — or go to prison for years. December 11. On Netflix.