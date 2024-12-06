Check out these seven upcoming OTT releases

If you are wondering what to watch this weekend, we have you covered!
Comedy: Fly Me to the Moon
This comedy-drama is set against the highstakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Marketing maven Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), who is brought in to fix NASA’s public image, wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ (Channing Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Kelly is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup. December 6. On Apple TV+
Drama: No Good Deed
This eight-episode dark-comedy series follows three very different families as they race to buy the same 1920s Spanishstyle villa that they think will solve all their problems. This forces the sellers of the villa to face painful family secrets and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers. December 12. On Netflix.
Documentary: The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga
Tupelo native Paul Kevin Curtis Curtis’ day job as a janitor leads him to a shocking discovery in a morgue. He goes down an internet rabbit hole into a world of startling conspiracy. His mission to expose the dark underbelly of Tupelo sparks a rivalry that starts locally but climbs to the highest office in Washington, DC. Now, Curtis has to prove that he’s not the devil in disguise — or go to prison for years. December 11. On Netflix.
Crime: Biggest Heist Ever
Their crimes earned them the nickname Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde. But the story of Ilya ‘Dutch’ Lichtenstein and Heather ‘Razzlekhan’ Morgan only gets weirder in this documentary about the most lucrative heist ever. Directed by Chris Smith, the documentary delves into their unconventional lives, Heather’s career as a rapper and self-proclaimed ‘Crocodile of Wall Street,’ and the couple’s legal downfall. December 6. On Netflix.
Suspense: Maeri
Tara sets to find justice for her daughter, Manasvi, who falls victim to brutal sexual assault. When the system fails, she stands firm against life-threatening situations and fights back hard. The cast includes Sai Deodhar, Sagar Deshmukh and Tanvi Mundle, among others. Language: Hindi. December 6. On Zee5.
Sports: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
The southern derby takes place this weekend when Kerala Blasters take on Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League. The two sides last met in October this year where Bengaluru beat Kerala 1-3. Will they be able to get the better of Kerala again? December 7, 7.30 pm. On JioCinema.
Thriller: Agni
This upcoming film directed by Rahul Dholakia stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma in the lead roles. Pratik plays the role of Vithal, a courageous firefighter and Divyendu as Samit, his brother-in-law and a dedicated police officer. The movie follows their reluctant partnership as they investigate a series of mysterious fires engulfing Mumbai, highlighting their personal conflicts and the challenges they face in protecting the city. Language: Hindi. December 6. On Amazon Prime Video.