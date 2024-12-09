Five international series that ruled screens in 2024

In 2024, television pushed boundaries with narratives that captured hearts globally. Whether it’s Bridgerton’s lavish regency tales, Heeramandi’s cultural depth, or Panchayat’s rural charm, each series carved its niche in the entertainment landscape. From period dramas to modern-day storytelling, these five standout series redefined storytelling with engaging plots and stellar production, becoming viewer favourites.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a visually stunning Netflix series set in pre-independence India. It weaves a compelling tale of courtesans navigating love, betrayal, and power. With a stellar cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sonakshi Sinha, the series dazzles with intricate costumes, captivating music, and grandiose sets. Bhansali’s signature aesthetic and storytelling finesse bring this historical drama to life, making it a must-watch.
The third season of Panchayat continued to charm viewers with its relatable narrative and heartfelt performances. This Amazon Prime Video series follows Abhishek, an engineering graduate turned village secretary, as he grapples with rural life’s quirks. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, the show masterfully blends humor with emotion, offering an authentic glimpse into India’s heartland while highlighting the value of community.
Emily in Paris returned to Netflix with a new season that further explored Emily’s adventures in the City of Light. The show portrays the ambitious marketing executive’s journey through professional challenges, cultural differences, and romantic entanglements. Known for its picturesque Parisian settings and chic fashion, this series remains a go-to for escapist entertainment with a dose of glamour.
Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton maintained its reign as a Regency-era favourite. With intricate plots revolving around love, scandal and societal expectations, the Netflix series brought London’s elite to life. The season showcased the evolving dynamics among characters played by Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey. Lavish costumes and inclusive storytelling continued to captivate global audiences, setting new benchmarks for period dramas.
Angry Young Men on Amazon Prime Video provided a deep dive into the lives of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the legendary duo who revolutionised Hindi cinema. This docuseries chronicled their rise to fame, their impactful scripts, and their eventual split. With archival footage and insightful interviews, it offered a poignant look at their influence on Indian storytelling and social narratives.