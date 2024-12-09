Five international series that ruled screens in 2024

The third season of Panchayat continued to charm viewers with its relatable narrative and heartfelt performances. This Amazon Prime Video series follows Abhishek, an engineering graduate turned village secretary, as he grapples with rural life’s quirks. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, the show masterfully blends humor with emotion, offering an authentic glimpse into India’s heartland while highlighting the value of community.