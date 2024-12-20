Here are 7 upcoming OTT releases you shouldn't miss out on!

If you are wondering what to watch on various OTT platforms this weekend, we have you covered with the latest releases.
Sports: Manchester United vs Bournemouth
The Cherries travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League. The Red Devils had a mixed set of results following the arrival of Ruben Amorim as head coach. The two sides met in April this year where the match ended in a 2-2 draw. This time, both sides will be aiming to get three points. December 22, 7.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Documentary: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous
Directed by Mozez Singh, the documentary dives into the life of the iconic Indian rapper. It covers his rise to fame, personal struggles and his comeback to the music scene. The film provides an intimate and unfiltered look at his journey including his battles with mental health and the pressures of fame. December 20. On Netflix.
Drama: Squid Game (Season 2)
Following the success of the first season, Squid Game returns this weekend. Picking up from three years after the original game, Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, is once again at the centre of the story, deciding not to board a flight to the US and instead diving back into the deadly games. He is driven by a new sense of vengeance against the creators of the game. December 26. On Netflix.
Action: Cash Out
Directed by Randall Emmett and starring John Travolta, Kristin Davis and Lukas Haas, the plot follows professional thief Mason, who, during a major heist with his brother, gets trapped in a bank with law enforcement closing in. Tension rises as he negotiates with his ex-lover, the lead negotiator. December 20. On BookMyShow Stream.
Comedy: Barbie
Following a successful theatrical release, Barbie is all set for its OTT release, this weekend. Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film blends humour, social commentary and visual spectacle. The story follows Barbie as she embarks on a journey to the real world after experiencing an existential crisis in Barbie Land. December 21. On Netflix.
Superhero: What If...?
The final season of this animated Marvel series is set to premiere on Sunday. This season will continue to explore alternate realities within the Marvel multiverse, with each episode presenting different outcomes based on the choices made by familiar characters. The cast will see Jeffrey Wright return as the Watcher, alongside other familiar voices such as Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov) and Laurence Fishburne (Bill Foster). December 22. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Drama: The Six Triple Eight
The film focuses on the historical contributions of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black female battalion to serve overseas during World War II. It showcases the struggles and triumphs of these women, who were tasked with clearing a massive backlog of mail for soldiers, a job that took only three months instead of the expected six. Despite their monumental efforts, these women received little recognition for their service at the time. December 20. On Netflix.