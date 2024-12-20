Here are 7 upcoming OTT releases you shouldn't miss out on!

Drama: The Six Triple Eight

The film focuses on the historical contributions of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black female battalion to serve overseas during World War II. It showcases the struggles and triumphs of these women, who were tasked with clearing a massive backlog of mail for soldiers, a job that took only three months instead of the expected six. Despite their monumental efforts, these women received little recognition for their service at the time. December 20. On Netflix.