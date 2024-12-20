Tota Roy Choudhury is back as Bengal's beloved sleuth in 'Feludar Goyendagiri 2: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr'

A

When we were shooting for this we weren't aware that this will be his last Feluda. Of course he had mentioned in passing that this will be the last Feluda but I thought maybe its just a declaration in passing kind of a thing. I didn't really expect it to be final.

So, when we were shooting it was exhilarating as it happens when we shoot for Feluda. The team that we have, 'the four musketeers' that we call ourselves, Srijit, Anirban, Kalpan and myself, I was really enjoying the process. When he mentioned Ii was a little disappointed but then thought when it releases he would probably change his mind and we would be able to make him change his mind. Now that he has announced it, I'm in denial; bit of a shock.

But having said that I also understand him. The kind of investment which is required to make a Feluda is immense. Our producers have gone out of their way and given us a budget. Even that is appearing to be less. That amount of money cannot be recovered only by streaming on OTT. It has to release on the big-screen. I can understand financially it is not feasible to make another Feluda. With Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr we have given a scale which was hitherto not seen in Bengali OTT. Now the next one has to top it all, all of the seasons and specially this one. So, we need an even bigger budget which is not financially feasible.