Makers reveal the first look of Anirban Bhattacharya- Parno Mitra starrer ‘Bhog’

Directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, the web series will start streaming next year
Anirban Chattopadhyay and Parno Mitra’s Bhog directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay is all set to start streaming from next year. The makers dropped the first of this highly anticipated thriller whose narrative is bound to take the audience on an edge of the seat narrative.

Bhog is an adaptation of Avik Sarkar’s audio story. It explores the life of a bachelor essayed by Anirban and his fascination with a brass statue. However, it does not take long for this fascination to turn into a nightmarish dread. He also encounters a poor widowed woman played by Parno who brings further chaos to his life.

Blurring the boundaries of devotion and madness, this first-time adaptation of the tale is an anticipated release on hoichoi next year.

