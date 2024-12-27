These 7 upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out on!

It's the last weekend of the year and we bring you these 7 upcoming OTT releases that you need to keep an eye on!
Drama: Sorgavaasal
This upcoming prison drama film is inspired by the infamous 1999 Madras Central Prison riots. Parthiban is wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of an IAS officer. Inside the corrupt prison system, he encounters notorious gangster Sigamani and his aide, Tiger Mani. The narrative delves into systemic corruption, personal redemption and the complexities of prison life. This culminates in a violent uprising that challenges the foundations of the penal system. Language: Tamil. December 27. On Netflix.
Documentary: Avicii – I’m Tim
This documentary delves into the life of Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling, known globally as Avicii. The film offers an intimate portrayal of Tim’s journey from a reserved Swedish youth to an international music star. Utilising home videos, private archives and interviews with family, friends and collaborators — including Chris Martin and Aloe Blacc — the documentary provides a comprehensive look at his personal and professional life. December 31. On Netflix.
Thriller: Khoj: Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar
The series centres on Ved, who embarks on a desperate quest to find his missing wife. As Ved delves deeper into the search, he encounters bizarre events and cryptic clues that blur the line between reality and illusion, leading him to question his own sanity and the true identity of his wife. Language: Hindi. December 27. On Zee5.
Drama: Doctors
Set in Mumbai’s Elizabeth Blackwell Medical Centre, the series follows Dr Nitya Vasu, a surgical resident who harbours a personal vendetta against Dr Ishaan Ahuja, believing he is responsible for her brother’s disability. As Nitya works with Ishaan, she begins to question her initial perceptions, leading to a complex relationship that evolves from animosity to attraction. Language: Hindi. December 27. On JioCinema.
Comedy: Reunion
A group of high school friends gather for their 20th reunion, only to find themselves entangled in a mystery when an obnoxious former classmate is murdered. They must navigate their past grievances and work together to uncover the killer. January 1. On Netflix.
Sports: Manchester United vs Newcastle United
Manchester United’s last match of 2024 takes place this weekend when they welcome Newcastle United in the Premier League. The last time these two sides met was in May this year, where the Red Devils beat Newcastle 3-2. They will be hoping for a similar result this time as well. December 31, 1.30 am. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Thriller: Missing You
Based on Harlan Coben’s novel by the same name, the series follows detective inspector Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), a specialist in missing persons cases. Kat’s life takes a dramatic turn when she discovers her fiancé, who vanished eleven years earlier, active on a dating app. This unexpected revelation compels her to revisit aspects of her past, including the mysterious circumstances surrounding her father’s murder. January 1. On Netflix.