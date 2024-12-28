'The Family Man 3' wraps production with Manoj Bajpayee

The Family Man showcases Bajpayee in the role of Srikant Tiwari, a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly serves as an intelligence officer for TASC (Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell), a fictional branch of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA). The show has captured audiences with its thrilling blend of action, drama, and espionage.

Originally announced in June 2018, the first season of The Family Man began filming across multiple locations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, completing in May 2019. The second season, which introduced actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead antagonist, began production in November 2019 and wrapped in September 2020.

The third season, which is eagerly awaited by fans, teases an exciting plot involving a China-led attack on India’s northeastern states, using the Covid-19 pandemic as a diversion. This thrilling development was previewed at the end of season two, raising expectations for a gripping continuation of the series.

The series also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Produced and directed by Raj & D.K., with a script co-written by Suman Kumar, the show has received praise for its engaging storytelling.

Manoj Bajpayee, who has earned critical acclaim for his versatile performances, is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including four National Film Awards. His standout roles in films such as Satya, Kaun, Gangs of Wasseypur, Veer-Zaara, Aligarh, Sonchiriya, and Gulmohar have cemented his status as one of India's finest actors. His latest film Gulmohar earned him his fourth National Award, further solidifying his legacy in Indian cinema.

With The Family Man season 3 now complete, Manoj's fans have a lot to look forward to in the next chapter of this exciting series.