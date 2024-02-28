Trailer of Shakti Roopena brings up shocking truths of the society

On a particular fateful night, perturbed with heavy rain and pitch darkness, they were driving back from work. All of a sudden, a girl had come rushing, right in front of their car, in a state of fearful pursuit. Damayanti wanted to get down from the car to save the frightened woman. Just then, they had seen Tilak Das and his two companions Sahidul and Kalu come chasing the scared girl. With this sudden spate of incidents, Rishan sped the car and drove away, to save his and Damayanti's life. The next day, they got to know the unfortunate news, that the girl was gang-raped and murdered in cold blood. Unable to come to terms with this despicable act, Damayanti roars in protest. Rishan gets cautious and asks her to suppress everything. But at heart, Damayanti couldn't accept this untimely demise of an innocent girl.

And thus began her fight. To fight for the oppressed victim. What happens next is to be found in the show.

Screenplay writer and actor Amlan Majumder said, "According to the NCRB Annual Report of 2021, even today, a woman is getting raped in every 16 minutes in India. This story is my silent protest against that brutality. I was shocked to know these horrific facts about the village. In this day and time, where we fly high, the flag of modernity and morality, there is a gross reality of social injustice, that we need to confront too. Where the proverbial pen registers a sharper stab of protest, more lethal than the deadly sword.

"I'm proud to have breathed life to Shakti Roopena, a story of resilience and female power. This has been my humble endeavour to research elements of truth and unravel a revolutionary journey of men and women alike, fighting for the cause of oppressed victims of crimes like rape," he added.

Director Surajit (Saheb) Mukherjee said, "I have been professionally associated with many film and television projects in my directorial career of more than 20 years, having saddled both the small and big screen. I have unknowingly become personally involved. When Amlan narrated the context of the story, my heart filled with anger and a deep sense of anguish. The only medium for directors like us, to express their feelings is through our journeys on screen."