It's Bombay vs Delhi in the fabulous lives of leading Wives!

They have laid bare the truths in the lives of the fabulous lives of bollywood wives. Leading ladies Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh have shown the audience the inside–out of their lavish lives in Season 1 and 2 of the show. This time around, they are in for competition from three new entrants. First among them is none other than Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Riddhima has often been away from the limelight and her inclusion in the show has already started making headlines. Along with her philanthropist Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla will also enter the show.
The web series since its inception has been portraying the cosy lives of the leading Bollywood wives. But it seems that now their world is in for a shake-up with three new divas entering from the Capital, Delhi. It is anticipated the show would head towards the lavish lives of both groups of wives from Bombay and Delhi in a witty and fun tug of war. It is truly Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, this season.
Karan Johar who serves as the executive producer of the series expresses his delight, “After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise. So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi's best-known divas.” He continues, “Season 3 will be entertaining, funny, emotional, dramatic, over the top…but at the heart of it all, it remains an exploration of the many faces of friendship.” The much anticipated season will air soon.