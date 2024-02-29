It's Bombay vs Delhi in the fabulous lives of leading Wives!

Karan Johar who serves as the executive producer of the series expresses his delight, “After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise. So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi's best-known divas.” He continues, “Season 3 will be entertaining, funny, emotional, dramatic, over the top…but at the heart of it all, it remains an exploration of the many faces of friendship.” The much anticipated season will air soon.