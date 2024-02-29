'Kota Factory Season 3' announced

After running two successful seasons, Kota Factory Season 3 is all set to win your hearts. The popular series decodes the high intense pressure of clearing competitive examinations to achieve high rank and enter into good colleges. With Jitendra Kumar aka Jeeta Bhaiya of Panchayat fame spearheading the series, it talks about the hurdles that one has to cross while taking preparation for competitive examinations.
While in the first two seasons, the students were shown preparing and braving through the initial stages of clearing the examination, Season 3 would focus on them appearing for the main examinations. Their hopes lie on Jeetu Bhaiya’s unwavering mentorship, strength and inspiration. But this time, Jeetu Bhaiya himself is on a journey to contemplate and discover his own self and journey. However the responsibilities of his students also hang on his shoulder. The high stakes involved between responsibilities and self-discovery gives this high octane drama a new turn this season.
The Kota Factory team jointly states, “Witnessing the widespread resonance of Kota Factory Season 1 and 2, especially among the youth, has been immensely gratifying. As we unfold the next chapter, we want to reiterate and emphasise that Taiiyaari Hi Jeet Hai! This upcoming season is filled with emotions and drama, promising to keep the fans engaged.”
The much awaited teaser dropped recently continues in the sepia tone of the previous seasons with some punch lines which are enough to make the audience gauge at what is in store for them this season. The hard-hitting dialogues from Jeetu bhaiya reinstates the anticipation of this web series and makes it one of the most awaited watch of the year.
Kota Factory Season 3 will start streaming shortly on Netflix.