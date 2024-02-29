'Kota Factory Season 3' announced

While in the first two seasons, the students were shown preparing and braving through the initial stages of clearing the examination, Season 3 would focus on them appearing for the main examinations. Their hopes lie on Jeetu Bhaiya’s unwavering mentorship, strength and inspiration. But this time, Jeetu Bhaiya himself is on a journey to contemplate and discover his own self and journey. However the responsibilities of his students also hang on his shoulder. The high stakes involved between responsibilities and self-discovery gives this high octane drama a new turn this season.