Vaani Kapoor to make series debut with Mandala Murders

Detective Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh are pushed towards a dark realm which encapsulates within itself bone-chilling murders. But are these murders randomly taking place or do they a mastermind who is meticulously planning them? What more, centuries old secrets are linked with these murders and as the detective duo start unfolding and crime and entering deep into it, they find themselves sucked into a world straight from a century old secret society. Mandala Murders is a deeply adventurous series which sucks into it the villain, victims, detectives and survivours; and of course along with them, the audience attention.