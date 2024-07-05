From Mirzapur season 3 to the quarter-finals of the 2024 Euros, here’s what’s streaming on OTT platforms this coming week

Romance: Magic Mike’s Last Dance
‘Magic’ Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went south, leaving him broke and forcing him to take up bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse and an agenda of her own. Once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he and the roster of new dancers pull off a performance of a lifetime? July 10. On Netflix.
Thriller: Sunny
The series stars Rashida Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As ‘consolation’ she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Both gradually develop an unexpected friendship and uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family. July 10. On Apple TV+
Documentary: Faces of Climate Resilience
This documentary by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) captures voices from some of India’s most climate-vulnerable regions, such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. It highlights how individuals and communities are adapting to the climate crisis and building resilience. Language: Hindi. July 5. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Comedy: Sam Morril: You’ve Changed
This one-hour special comedy show by Sam Morril, sees the comic in his distinct laid-back style, riff effortlessly on the worst person he’s ever dated, the complications of getting older and his perspective on everything from cable news to the perils of social media. July 9. On Amazon Prime Video.
Drama: Malayalee from India
Gopi (Nivin Pauly) lives carefree and indulges in political antics, often landing himself in trouble. His friend Malghosh (Dhyan Sreenivasan) stands by him through thick and thin, actively participating in his misadventures. An incident results in violent clashes between the Hindus and Muslims in the village. To safeguard Gopi from the police and the violent mob, he is sent abroad to work, which changes him completely and he returns as a matured person. Language: Malayalam. July 5. On SonyLIV.
Action: Vikings Valhalla (Season 3)
The final season of this historical fiction series premieres next week. It follows a new generation of legendary heroes a hundred years after the Vikings on the History Channel. As tension arises between the Vikings and the English in the early 11th century, these characters must fight for their own beliefs, territory and legacy. In the final season, audiences will continue witnessing the saga of Leif, Freydis and Harald seven years after Season 2, introducing new challenges and characters. July 11. On Netflix.
Comedy: Just Pass
After his retirement, Principal Dalwai, opens a college to educate and motivate average students to pass with flying colours. The film highlights the fact that how difficult it is for students with passing marks to get admission in good colleges even if they are willing to pay donations. The cast includes Shri Mahadev, Pranati BG, Sadhu Kokila and Rangayana Raghu, among others. Language: Kannada. July 5. On BookMyShow Stream.
Sports: England vs Switzerland
England take on Switzerland in the quarter finals of the 2024 UEFA Euro. England beat Slovakia 2-1 in the Round 16 in a dramatic manner, with Jude Bellingham scoring in added time and Harry Kane scoring in the first minute of extra time. Whereas, Switzerland beat last Euro’s champions Italy, 2-0. Who will progress through to the semi-finals? July 6, 9.30 pm. On SonyLIV.
Action: Mirzapur (Season 3)
The much-awaited third season of Mirzapur is finally upon us. The reign of the Tripathis in Purvanchal is over. Now, Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) are pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne. Will they become the undisputed rulers or will external forces seek to destroy the seat of power forever? July 5. On Amazon Prime Video.