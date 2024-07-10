Excitement peaks as Anurag Saikia drops a hint of 'Mismatched Season 3'

Anurag Saikia, the acclaimed music composer, recently took to Instagram with a picture of his team to tease fans with exciting news about the much-anticipated Season 3 of Mismatched. Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli, the main leads re-shared the story on their respective profiles.
The coming-of-age romantic drama series has captured hearts with its compelling storyline and relatable characters, particularly Dimple and Rishi, whose evolving relationship has been a focal point of the show.
Since its debut, Mismatched has garnered a dedicated fan base for its authentic portrayal of young love and the complexities of modern relationships. With Season 2 ending on a cliffhanger, viewers have been eagerly awaiting the next installment to see how the story unfolds for their favorite characters.
Anurag's social media update has sent waves of excitement through the show's fandom, with many speculating about what lies ahead for Dimple and Rishi. Known for his soulful compositions, Anurag scored the background music for the series. Saikia's involvement in season 3 promises to deliver another unforgettable musical journey.
As details about the release date and plotline of Mismatched Season 3 remain under wraps, fans can be assured that the series creators are dedicated to delivering yet another season filled with heartwarming moments, laughter, and perhaps a few unexpected twists.
Season 1 premiered on November 20, 2020, and Season 2 debuted on October 22, 2022. If the same format is followed, viewers can expect to see the two leads' chemistry thrive in the final quarter of the year.