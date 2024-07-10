Excitement peaks as Anurag Saikia drops a hint of 'Mismatched Season 3'

Anurag Saikia, the acclaimed music composer, recently took to Instagram with a picture of his team to tease fans with exciting news about the much-anticipated Season 3 of Mismatched. Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli, the main leads re-shared the story on their respective profiles.

The coming-of-age romantic drama series has captured hearts with its compelling storyline and relatable characters, particularly Dimple and Rishi, whose evolving relationship has been a focal point of the show.

Since its debut, Mismatched has garnered a dedicated fan base for its authentic portrayal of young love and the complexities of modern relationships. With Season 2 ending on a cliffhanger, viewers have been eagerly awaiting the next installment to see how the story unfolds for their favorite characters.