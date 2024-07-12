Actress Shezray Husain makes an impactful Hindi debut in web series Gunaah
South-Asian American actress Shezray Husain is excited about her debut in the web series Gunaah that recently released on Disney+Hotstar. Shezray takes on the role of Divya in this gripping spiel based on a Turkish drama Ezel. A talented actress with a rich background in theatre and commercial work, Shezray chats with Indulge about her splendid debut and love for acting.
What drew you to Gunaah?
Definitely its connection to Ezel, which is the original Turkish show. Crime thrillers have always been one of my favourite genres, and I was thrilled by the chance to be part of it.
Tell us about your role and how you prepared for it?
I play the role of Divya, a kind, innocent, free-spirited, and pure soul, who is deeply loved by those around her, most of all her sister. Playing her allowed me to explore a wide range of emotions and experiences, making it a truly enriching experience. I prepared for Divya’s role by immersing myself in her world by watching the original Turkish series Ezel. It gave me a strong foundation and helped me understand the story and the emotional depth required for playing Divya. I even started imagining her thoughts, fears, dreams, and daily experiences which made me feel more in tune with who she is.
How would you describe your journey as an actor so far?
It has been a rollercoaster of personal growth and self-discovery, filled with lessons that have shaped both my craft and my outlook on life. The roles I’ve had the opportunity to play so far have taught me the importance of authenticity and finding personal connections to the characters I portray. I've learned that resilience and determination are crucial and setbacks and rejections are part of the journey.
How do you develop yourself as an actor?
I feel acting is about immersing myself in the depth of human experiences. It’s important for me to observe people from all walks of life, engage in conversations with them and learn about their diverse backgrounds and hear their stories. Another thing that is important is the ability to empathise. It's about more than just understanding a character's actions or words—it's about feeling what they feel, and thinking as they might think keeping in mind whatever they are going through or have been through. I also really enjoy exposing myself to new environments and experiences by stepping outside of my comfort zone whether it's traveling to unfamiliar places, trying new activities, or exposing myself to different cultures, these experiences help in my ability to channel these diverse thoughts and emotions into my performances.
What kind of roles excite you?
Roles that are strong, female oriented, and challenge societal norms.