Here are 7 upcoming OTT releases you need to keep an eye out for!

Drama: Me
The series follows a 12-year-old kid named Ben, who is in middle school (complete with bullies, crushes and school dances) as he adjusts to a newly blended family and the realisation that he has super powers. The series is Ben’s journey of selfdiscovery and learning what having super powers truly means. He finds an ally in his stepsister, Max, who helps him harness these powers. July 12. On Apple TV+
Crime: 36 Days
Based on the British series 35 Days, this upcoming thriller stars Neha Sharma in the lead role. The cast includes Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig and Kenneth Desai. Neha plays the role of a mysterious lady who enters as a tenant in Purab’s house. However, she is not what everyone thinks her to be. July 12. On SonyLIV.
Comedy: My Spy: The Eternal City
Sequel to the 2020 film My Spy, this spy comedy sees Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong reprising their roles from the previous film. Veteran CIA operative JJ (Dave) and his 14-year-old stepdaughter and protégé Sophie (Chloe), reunite to save the world when a high school choir tour of Italy is interrupted by a nefarious nuclear plot targeting the Vatican. July 18. On Amazon Prime Video.
Action: Fast Charlie
For twenty years, Charlie Swift (Pierce Brosnan) has been a hitman for a mob boss named Stan (James Caan). After a rival boss puts a hit on Stan and his crew, Charlie is the sole survivor. Charlie decides to avenge his friend and teams up with Marcie (Morena Baccarin) the ex-wife of a mobster he killed. July 12. On BookMyShow Stream.
Fantasy: Descendants: The Rise of Red
In this newest installment in the Descendants franchise, Uma, now headmaster of Auradon Prep, sends an invite to Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. Having held a grudge against Auradon and especially Cinderella, the Queen of Hearts seizes the opportunity to seek revenge. She incites a coup against Auradon and Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe and travel back in time to try to undo what set Red’s mother down her villainous path. July 12. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Docuseries: Simone Biles Rising
The world was shocked when gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from numerous events during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Biles was struggling with her mental health and rather than push herself to the brink, she decided to withdraw from the competition. Four years later, Biles has unfinished business and the upcoming four-episode series chronicles Biles’ preparations to resume her position at the top. July 17. On Netflix.
Action: Cobra Kai (Season 6)
The first part of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai releases next week. Season 6 picks up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley. Now, senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate. Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) is also back in play after faking his death and escaping from prison. July 18. On Netflix