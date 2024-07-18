Actor Sandipta Sen on reprising her role for 'Noshtoneer 2'
After winning the hearts of the people in Noshtoneer Season 1, actor Sandipta Sen is back as Aparna in the Season 2 of this social drama series. Directed by Aditi Roy, the series focuses on Aparna's happy and content family which goes upside down when her husband is dragged into a #MeToo case. She is also slowly pulled into the crux of the matter while trying to search for the truth. Based on the concept of #MeToo the narrative progresses in the second season piquing the audience’s curiosity. We catch up with Sandipta on the development of her role and more.
Excerpts from the chat:
How does the narrative proceed in Season 2, given that it was quite a cliffhanger ending the previous season?
Not because I have acted but otherwise too we have had this question for a long time. But when we finally read the script we were very happy with the way the narrative moves forward. Now, Aparna who is a content and happy person gets dragged into the MeToo scenario which her husband was accused of and there is a tug of war between reality and what to believe in. This time around there are some uncanny things happening with Rishabh [ Shoumo Banerjee]. Who is doing them creates a space for suspense. Aparna’s own journey forward is also intriguing. Will she accept or protest? All these will be unraveled.
How difficult or easy was it to get back into the shoes of Aparna after quite some time?
Aparna is the exact opposite of Sandipta. Before starting the shoot for this series I watched Season 1 once. Of course, in the last year I have done other works and since Aparna is so different from Sandipta, I had to be a little conscious of some things. For instance, Aditi used to always tell me to not sit very straight, lean a little, or become a little softer in my approach. In a few places, I was constantly nudged by her to keep my shoulder postures like Aparna. These things used to happen unconsciously and Aditi used to knock me once. So I had to view the last Season to make it easier to match up to Aparna.
Do you think the social condition of women has changed in the society?
It’s not like that everyone has changed and it’s not like that nothing has changed. Also, we have to remember that earlier, many people were very progressive. And there are many who love to poke, without whom the society is incomplete (laughs). More than change I will say that the percentage of progressive people has gone up in society.
Noshtoneer 2 starts streaming on hoichoi from July 26