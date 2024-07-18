Actor Sandipta Sen on reprising her role for 'Noshtoneer 2'

A

Aparna is the exact opposite of Sandipta. Before starting the shoot for this series I watched Season 1 once. Of course, in the last year I have done other works and since Aparna is so different from Sandipta, I had to be a little conscious of some things. For instance, Aditi used to always tell me to not sit very straight, lean a little, or become a little softer in my approach. In a few places, I was constantly nudged by her to keep my shoulder postures like Aparna. These things used to happen unconsciously and Aditi used to knock me once. So I had to view the last Season to make it easier to match up to Aparna.