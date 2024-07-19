Here are 7 upcoming OTT releases you should not miss out this weekend

Thriller: Lady in the Lake
When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) is a Jewish housewife trying to move on from her secret past and reinvest herself as an investigative journalist while Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram) is a mother navigating the unpleasant political climate of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their lives seem parallel at first but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger. July 19. On Apple TV+
Comedy: Time Bandits
Embark on a comedic, high-stakes journey through time and space with a group of thieves and their newest recruit — an 11-year-old history nerd. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world. The cast includes Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy and Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, among others. July 24. On Apple TV+
Biography: One Life
This drama feature is based on the true story of British humanitarian Nicholas Winton. The film alternates between Anthony Hopkins as a 79-year old Nicholas reminiscing his past and Johnny Flynn as a 29-year old Nicholas attempting to help groups of Jewish children in German-occupied Czechoslovakia to hide and flee in 1938–39, just before the beginning of World War II. July 25. On BookMyShow Stream.
Drama: Nagendran’s Honeymoons
Nagendran has dreams of going to the Gulf and comes up with a plan to make money for the trip — marriage and dowry. He gets married to five different women while using different aliases. What follows is the hilarious aftermath of these marriages. The cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Grace Antony, Kani Kusruthi, Shwetha Menon, Alphy Panjikaran and Niranjana Anoop. Language: Malayalam. July 19. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Romance: Find Me Falling
Coming off a flop album, aging rock star John Allman decides to take a break from his career to reclaim his spark. He moves to an isolated cliffside home in Cyprus, but John’s dream of keeping a low profile is derailed when he is routinely confronted by desperate souls and later faced with even more complicated surprises when an old flame reignites. July 19. On Netflix.
Comedy: The Decameron
Inspired by the 14th century Italian short-story collection The Decameron by Giovanni Boccaccio, this medieval black comedy is based on Black Death which ravaged Florence in 1348. A number of nobles and their servants retreat to the countryside, Villa Santa. As they try to wait out the plague in the hills of Tuscany with wine and sex, the group eventually must fight for their survival. July 25. On Netflix.
Drama: Young Woman and the Sea
This upcoming biopic is the extraordinary true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel. Starring Daisy Ridley as the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. With the help of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcomes adversity and animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement — a 21-mile swim from France to England. July 19. On Disney+ Hotstar.