Planet Earth III is here and the much-awarded show will be screened on Sony BBC Earth soon!

Do share any memorable incidents you encountered during the shoot?

In this series, we have an episode called Human which showcases not only the challenges but opportunities animals face living in an increasingly human world. And it’s not all bad news, some are doing surprisingly well. In fact, a savvy group of long-tailed macaques in Bali have turned not only the human world to their advantage but humans themselves.

In what can only be described as an extraordinary example of animal intelligence — these wily monkeys have learnt to identify the items that matter most to you, like smartphones for instance and then to hold them ransom. Most of us will never have to barter with a long-tailed macaque, but our team learnt first-hand that they are not straightforward transactions. As you will see in the series, some long-tailed macaques have acquired tastes — sophisticated palates and not all monkeys like bananas.