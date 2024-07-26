Here are seven upcoming OTT releases you must check out this week

Check out these titles for a happy binging over the weekend!
Action: Women in Blue (Las Azules)
Set in 1970 and inspired by true events, the series tells the story of four women who defy the ultraconservative norms of the time and join Mexico’s first female police force. But they discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. As the killings increase María, Gabina, Ángeles and Valentina, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no male officer has been able to do. July 31. On Apple TV+
Thriller: Scream VI
The sixth installment in the Scream film series and sequel to Scream (2022), the film follows the survivors of the Woodsboro murders, who move to New York City for a fresh start. But now, they must relive their nightmare when Ghostface reemerges to torment them. Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Roger L Jackson, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox, all reprise their roles from previous installments. July 26. On Netflix.
Drama: A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder
The series takes place five years after a gruesome couple of incidents shook the town of Little Kilton. High school senior Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who then killed himself — were the claims — but Pip FitzAmobi (Emma Myers), now a high school senior herself, thinks there’s more to the story. She begins an investigation of her own as she looks into the case for her senior project, determined to get to the bottom of this mystery. August 1. On Netflix.
Thriller: Bloody Ishq
Neha (Avika Gor) lives in a haunted house on a secluded Scottish island, which is a refuge for her following her memory loss in an accident. With her husband hiding a scary truth, she tries to solve the mystery behind her erased memory and the scary truth behind the paranormal activities. July 26. On Disney+ Hotstar
Horror: The Watchers
The movie follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in an expansive forest in Western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. The cast includes Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré and Oliver Finnegan, among others. July 19. On BookMyShow Stream.
Comedy: Chutney Sambar
Yogi Babu (Sachu) plays the role of an orphaned food cart vendor, who finds himself a family when his wealthy stepbrother comes searching for him. But with completely different circumstances around him, will Sachu be able to gain acceptance in this new environment? Language: Tamil. July 26. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Supernatural: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), this fourth mainline installment and the fifth film overall in the Ghostbusters franchise, sees Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim reprising their roles from Afterlife. When an ancient artefact awakens a fearsome spirit, the Ghostbusters must unite to save the world from an army of the undead. July 26. On Netflix.