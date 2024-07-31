Actor Lovekesh Solanki on his recent project ‘Showtime’

Lovekesh Solanki’s journey from Delhi to Mumbai is a tale of relentless ambition and passion for the craft of acting. From his modest beginnings with cameos in TV shows to playing pivotal roles in web series and films, Solanki has carved a niche for himself in the competitive world of Indian entertainment. One of the most defining moments of his career came with his recent role as Montu Morarka in the web series Showtime. This project was not only a professional milestone for Solanki but also a personal one, thanks to his collaboration with the veteran actor Vijay Raaz.

Born and raised in Delhi, Lovekesh developed a fascination with acting during his college years. This passion led him to enrol in an acting course at Barry John Acting Studio in Delhi. Equipped with foundational skills and a burgeoning enthusiasm, Solanki made the bold move to Mumbai in 2013, setting the stage for his acting career.

Solanki's debut film came with a small role in the YRF film Samrat Prithviraj, but it was his pivotal role in the OTT show Showtime, on Disney+Hotstar that truly showcased his range and depth as an actor.

Solanki can be seen playing the character of Montu Morarka, a rich spoilt brat who comes from a very powerful background of Agra. He says, "My character is ambitious about his Bollywood dream and wants to become a hero. He is passionate, talented and funny at the same time with an arrogant egoistic head because of his father’s powerful position".

For Lovekesh Solanki, working with Vijay Raaz in Showtime was an experience that left an indelible mark on him both professionally and personally. Vijay Raaz, known for his exceptional versatility and unique approach to acting, is a stalwart in the Indian film industry. His work spans from comedy to intense drama, earning him a reputation for being both talented and approachable".

He says, “Working with Vijay Raaz sir was very smooth. He made me feel like his own son. We had conversations about scenes, acting, work, and life". These conversations not only helped me gain valuable insights into my craft but also allowed me to connect with Vijay Raaz on a personal level. Our discussions about life, in particular, likely helped me navigate the challenges of the entertainment industry and gain a deeper understanding of the experiences that shape an actor's journey".

He concluded saying, "The experience of working with Vijay sir was not just about the craft of acting but also about understanding the nuances of the industry and the art form. So, it was a learning experience working with him".