Check out these 7 upcoming OTT shows and movies releasing this weekend

Docuseries: Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

Directed by Joe Berlinger, the series explores the shocking rise and fall of Hitler and his enablers via a campaign that was fuelled through propaganda, censorship and antisemitism. It is William L Shirer’s testimony, one of the last Western journalists to leave Germany, more than a year into the Second World War, that sets the series apart. The series uses AI technology to enable William to ‘speak’ as a narrator throughout its six episodes. June 5. On Netflix.