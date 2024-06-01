Check out these 7 upcoming OTT shows and movies releasing this weekend

Are you planning to just sit back, relax and binge watch this weekend? If so, then we have just the right shows and movies to suggest.
Comedy: Wicked Little Letters
Set in the 1920s in an English seaside town, the movie revolves around a feud between two neighbours, where one of them receives a string of letters full of hilarious profanities and foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime. After the town’s women start an investigation, they suspect that something is off and that Rose may not be the culprit after all. June 4. On BookMyShow Stream.
Drama: Clipped
The series looks at the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organisation and an even less functional marriage. LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) is trying to win a championship when secretly recorded racist comments by owner Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill) are leaked. Minimising Donald’s influence to win a title becomes a personal quest for Doc. June 4. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Action: The Acolyte
Created by Leslye Headland and part of the Star Wars franchise, the series is set at the end of the High Republic era before the events of the main Star Wars films. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but they discover that the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. The cast includes Dafne Keen, Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto and Rebecca Henderson, among others. June 5. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Sports: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
It’s time to find out the winners of the 2023-24 Champions League as Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid battle it out in the final. The last time the two sides met in the Champions League was back in 2017, where Real Madrid beat Dortmund 3-2. Will Madrid win the competition for the 15th time or will Dortmund come triumph and win their second Champions League trophy? June 2, 12.30 am. On SonyLIV.
Docuseries: Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial
Directed by Joe Berlinger, the series explores the shocking rise and fall of Hitler and his enablers via a campaign that was fuelled through propaganda, censorship and antisemitism. It is William L Shirer’s testimony, one of the last Western journalists to leave Germany, more than a year into the Second World War, that sets the series apart. The series uses AI technology to enable William to ‘speak’ as a narrator throughout its six episodes. June 5. On Netflix.
Family: Dedh Bigha Zameen
The film touches upon people’s struggle in rural areas and sheds light on the deeply rooted dowry system. A family marries their daughter into a big house, where they demand a dowry of INR 45 lakh. Wanting the marriage to go ahead as planned, the girl’s father sells off his agricultural land. But things take a turn when he learns that the land he sold is claimed by someone else. Will he get his land back and will he manage to save his daughter’s marriage? May 31. On Jio Cinema.
Horror: M3GAN
M3GAN is a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, the doll can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of a friend, teacher and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give her a M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. May 31. On Netflix.