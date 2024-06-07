Check out these 7 upcoming OTT titles releasing this weekend

Drama: Varshangalkku Shesham

Venu (Dhyan Sreenivasan) is an aspiring writer while Murali (Pranav Mohanlal) wants to be a ghazal music composer. The two have dreams of making it big one day in their different fields and one fine day, decide to move to Chennai to try their luck with cinema. They believe that their friendship would only grow stronger over the years. But when one makes it big and the other struggles to make a name, both of them drift apart. What does fate have in store for them? Language: Malayalam. June 7. On SonyLIV.