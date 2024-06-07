Check out these 7 upcoming OTT titles releasing this weekend

Action: The Boys (Season 4)
The much-awaited fourth season of this American satirical superhero series is finally releasing. Butcher has only a few months left to live. He has lost his place as the leader of the boys and the rest of the team is fed up with his lies. But this time, the stakes are higher than ever, so all of them must find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late. June 13. On Amazon Prime Video.
Documentary: Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
Directed by James Tovell, the documentary offers a glimpse into one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of the modern times — the Terracotta Warriors. Thousands of terracotta warriors guarded the first Chinese emperor’s tomb. This is their story, told through archeological evidence and reenactments. June 12. On Netflix.
Comedy: Hit Man
Gary Johnson, a straight-laced professor discovers he has a hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and introduces him to a world full of deception, delight and mixed-up identities. Gary begins assuming false identities to entrap criminals for the local police, but the situation quickly changes. Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio and Sanjay Rao are part of the ensemble cast. June 7. On Netflix.
Suspense: 1888
The plot unfolds in 2016 when the nationwide demonetisation (currency ban) was announced in India. Three unlikely characters come face to face for a bag of cash. What follows is a car journey with many other characters coming into the frame. The movie is an international award winning feature film shot completely in guerrilla style. The cast includes Neethu Shetty, Prathap Kumar and Manju Raj, among others. Language: Kannada. June 7. On BookMyShow Stream.
Sports: India vs Pakistan
One of the biggest rivalries in cricket takes place this weekend when India take on Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. In the last five matches the two sides have faced each other, India triumphed over Pakistan by winning three of them. The two sides also met in October 2022, where India beat Pakistan by four wickets. They will be hoping for a similar performance this time too. June 9, 8 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Drama: Varshangalkku Shesham
Venu (Dhyan Sreenivasan) is an aspiring writer while Murali (Pranav Mohanlal) wants to be a ghazal music composer. The two have dreams of making it big one day in their different fields and one fine day, decide to move to Chennai to try their luck with cinema. They believe that their friendship would only grow stronger over the years. But when one makes it big and the other struggles to make a name, both of them drift apart. What does fate have in store for them? Language: Malayalam. June 7. On SonyLIV.
Thriller: Presumed Innocent
This upcoming eight-episode limited series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow. A horrific murder upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office and one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. The cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel, among others. June 12. On Apple TV+