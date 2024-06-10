Harleen Sethi on playing a sassy woman officer in 'Bad Cop'

Harleen Sethi is set to captivate audiences with her latest role as Devika, a powerful and dynamic senior police officer, in a gripping new series, Bad Cop, on Disney+ Hotstar. In this groundbreaking role, Harleen's character is not just breaking stereotypes but also leading the power dynamics within her marriage, as she commands respect both at home and in her professional life.

Devika is a character who embodies strength, wit, and resilience. Her husband, Karan, played by Gulshan Devaiah in a double role, is junior to her, adding an intriguing layer to their relationship. This dynamic is poignantly highlighted in a pivotal moment from the recently launched trailer, where Devika commands Karan to address her as "Ma'am," showcasing the respect she commands in her professional life.

Reflecting on her role, Harleen shares, “This role is completely different from anything I have done before. It's refreshing to see a woman call the shots in male dominated cop world. Devika is a 'bad cop' who doesn't shy away from expressing her authority because she is proud of her professional achievements. She holds her own in the male-dominated police workforce and has an unwavering vision for what she wants. She controls the power dynamics, she is brave, resilient, and fights for her right in her personal life. I really enjoyed playing such a character.”

The series, which also stars Anurag Kashyap and Saurabh Sachdeva, has already started winning hearts with its recently launched trailer. Harleen Sethi's portrayal of Devika is a refreshing and inspiring representation of a woman in power, balancing her career and personal life with unwavering strength and grace. “I thoroughly enjoyed being directed by Aditya Datt and working alongside such a talented cast. And the best part was I got to do action sequences, that’s always been a dream,” Harleen adds.

With its powerful narrative and strong performances, the series promises to be a must-watch. Harleen Sethi's role as Devika not only challenges traditional gender roles but also brings a fresh perspective to the dynamics between a husband and wife in a modern, professional setting. As viewers eagerly await the series' release, one thing is clear- Harleen Sethi is set to make a lasting impact with her portrayal of the sassy and formidable 'bad cop.'