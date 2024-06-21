These 7 upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out!

The titles releasing this weekend include Trigger Warning, Back to Black and Land of Women, among others!
Mystery: Trigger Warning
Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba) is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. With the help of her former boyfriend turned sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad. She soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. June 21. On Netflix.
Drama: Land of Women
Gala (Eva Longoria) is a well-to-do New Yorker, who has her life turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to the wrong people. When dangerous criminals start searching for her family and with her husband missing, Gala is forced to leave the city with her aging mother and teenage daughter to her mother’s hometown in northern Spain — a place that Julia fled 50 years ago. But gossip in the town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths. June 26. On Apple TV+
Thriller: Bad Cop
This classic cop vs villain story with a lot of twists and turns, features actor Gulshan Devaiah and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Gulshan plays the role of Karan, a fierce cop, trying to chase down Kazbe (Anurag), a villain more powerful and deadly than him. Gulshan also plays the role of Arjun, a witty thief and all three find their fates intertwined in the most unexpected way. Language: Hindi. June 21. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Biography: Back to Black
Based on the life of English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, follow her journey of adolescence to adulthood and the creation of one of the best-selling albums. Told from Amy’s perspective and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film follows the remarkable woman and the tumultuous relationship at the centre of one of the most legendary albums of all time. June 21. On BookMyShow Stream.
Action: Cocaine Bear
The film is loosely inspired by the true story of the ‘Cocaine Bear,’ an American black bear that ingested several kilograms of a bag containing about 34 kilograms of lost cocaine. Chaos and carnage ensue when this 500-pound bear discovers this shipment of illegal narcotics in a national forest. June 24. On Netflix.
Comedy: Koli Taal
Excited about their grandson’s visit, an elderly couple plans to cook chicken curry for dinner. But, things go awry when the chicken goes missing. The grandfather goes on an adventure to find the missing rooster and serve the chicken curry before his grandson leaves for town. The cast includes Radha Ramachandra, Prabhakar Kunder, Ganesh Mogaveera and Sharath Devadiga, among others. Language: Kannada. June 21. On BookMyShow Stream.
Horror: Aranmanai 4
Saravanan’s (Vinayagar Sundar Vel) quest to unravel his estranged sister’s death, leads him to her mansion, where an unseen presence looms. Can he defy it before it’s too late and it engulfs him too? The movie is the fourth installment in the Aranmanai film series. Other cast includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju and Santhosh Prathap, among others. Language: Tamil. June 21. On Disney+ Hotstar.