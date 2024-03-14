Basabdatta Chatterjee on her web debut Shaktirupenn

Besides being considered as the symbol of kindness, love, care and strength, women, time and again have been hailed as the strongest symbols of power too. And director Surajit (Saheb) Mukherjee’s web show Shaktirupenn on KLiKK talks of that power. The beautiful and poised Basabdatta Chatterjee will be seen making her Bengali web debut as Damayanti, a fashion designer at a boutique by Rishaan (Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh) standing up against rapes. But would she be successful in punishing the criminals? The answer lies in the show. We spoke to Chatterjee as the show premieres tomorrow, to know more about Damayanti and her debut.
Share your thoughts on the show and Damayanti.
Every first is very special, and so is Damayanti. I have played fierce characters like her before, but what I liked about her is that she has shades in her character. And as an actor, I always try to play a character that is new for me, something that I haven’t done before. The plot is a very relevant one, and we came to a lot of things, a lot of statistics, that we never had any idea of. It made me think and rethink as a human being, as a woman.
How relatable was Damayanti for Basabdatta?
A lot. Just like Damayanti, I never compromise in taking a stand. I will protest when I see anything wrong happening.
Why such a late debut on OTT?
I was approached with many web shows before but I am not very comfortable playing all kinds of characters, or all kinds of situations. I am choosy about my characters. Probably I could have done a few others, but the schedules clashed since I have been doing a television serial for the last few months.
Must it have been very difficult to manage the shooting schedules?
Oh, it was very difficult. Only I know how I have managed. I usually can’t take work stress, but I did it somehow. Managing two shoots simultaneously, going for outdoor shoots, and a toddler at home. Plus, both the characters are very different from one another. I usually like to give a gap between two projects, but this time I had no option.
We still face discrimination at every point in life. What’s your take on it? Can we mend it?
I think the discrimination starts in the homes themselves when parents discriminate among their sons and daughters. That cannot be changed overnight. But yes, when my daughter grows up, I will try to teach my daughter to resist, to fight back, to speak for herself.
Upcoming works in the pipeline.
Discussions are in progress for a few films. Let’s see what happens.