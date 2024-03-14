Here are 7 upcoming OTT releases that are not to be missed out on

It’s do or die match for Manchester United and Liverpool who go head-to-head against each other at Old Trafford in the Quarter Finals of the 2023-24 FA Cup. We bring you that along with other six titled that you need to keep in your watch list this weekend.
Concert film: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
This upcoming film documents The Eras Tour, Taylor’s 2023-24 concert tour. It includes three songs from the tour not shown in theatres — Long Live, The Archer and Wildest Dreams — and features music from Taylor’s 17-year award-winning career. March 15. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Documentary: The Bloody Hundredth
This hour-long movie honours the real-life heroes of the 100th Bomb Group. It sheds light on the true stories of several characters and real-life airmen who were featured in the war drama miniseries Masters of the Air. It is a record of what was endured and achieved by a group of young Americans when their country needed them the most. March 15. On Apple TV+
Romantic: Irish Wish
Maddie’s dream guy gets engaged to her best friend and she puts her feelings aside to be the bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. But days before the wedding, Maddie makes a wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. The cast includes Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos and Ayesha Curry, among others. March 15. On Netflix.
Comedy: Save The Tigers
The series explores the married lives of three couples who come from different backgrounds. The first season ended with a cliffhanger, leaving the viewers with a murder mystery. The second season is set to continue with the same suspense and with the addition of Seerat Kapoor, the series is about to be more hilarious. March 15. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Drama: Manhunt
Based on the bestselling and Edgar Award-winning nonfiction book by James L Swanson, this upcoming series is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history. It’s the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s death. March 15. On Apple TV+
Mystery: Murder Mubarak
A gym trainer is murdered at an elite club in Delhi and a wily investigator heads to unravel the secrets of its ultra-rich members to find the killer. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia and Karishma Kapoor, among others. March 15. On Netflix.
Sports: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Two of the biggest football clubs go against each other in the Quarter Finals of the 2023-24 FA Cup. Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 0-1 in the 5th Round while Liverpool eased past Southampton 3-0 to book a place in the Quarter Finals. There are no second chances now, but who will make it to the semis? March 17, 9 pm. On SonyLIV.
