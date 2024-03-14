Nidhi Bisht opens up on Maamla Legal Hai
Nidhi Bisht has helmed successful OTT series and films like Permanent Roommates, Phillauri, TVF Tripling, Dream Girl, and more. We speak to her as she dons the avatar of Sujata ‘didi’ in her new series Maamla Legal Hai.
How did Maamla Legal Hai happen?
The producers and I have been collaborators for a long time and they asked me to audition for Sujata. I thought maybe they knew that I had been a lawyer before. I read the part and was happy that the role has many layers and there’s so much I can bring to the table.
How true is the on-screen depiction of the law?
The tagline says it’s inspired by real-life incidents or accidents. There’s a comic angle to it due to the situation that arises. We have tried to stay as close to real life as possible and this is what is clicking with the audience. I think it’s a perfect blend of reality with a tinge of situational humour.
How did you prepare for the role?
When I read the script, my initial thoughts were that Sujata is a manipulator, knows the gaps in the legal system, and has her own needs to run her household. But she’s not greedy. Having said that, while I was in Sujata’s shoes I needed to remember that everyone called her Didi, and I had to play the loud persona that she has and remember that people look up to her. Also with a little tweak in costume and make-up, we made it look the part. I had to fine-tune her nuances and make it feel organic.
Do you feel as an actor and creator, there is more scope to explore on the web today?
Absolutely! The streaming platform boom has given everyone better jobs. There are so many different genres and voices. As an artiste, it’s a very good time to grow. Finally, audiences are getting to enjoy various stories. This is the time for desi content to shine on a global scale through streaming platforms.
How do you reflect on your journey as an actor?
I have been very fortunate to have a connection with the audience and get a lot of appreciation right from my early days. I have been lucky that anyone who saw my work has lauded my potential. With Sujata finding love among the audiences, I’m hoping I get more work. I hope filmmakers trust me with the parts, call me and I don’t disappoint them. More than reflection I’m excited about my journey here on.
Maamla Legal Hai is currently streaming on Netflix