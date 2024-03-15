Ravi Kishan opens up on working in 'Maamla Legal Hai'

He comments, “In a world full of legal eagles like Maamla Legal Hai, the most jugaadu skill that I have personally acquired is not about the law, it's about playing the game with your mind, honesty, and words at the right time.”
Versatile actor Ravi Kishan is currently seen playing the lead in the web series Maamla Legal Hai streaming on Netflix. He is essaying the role of VD Tyagi who is a lawyer in this courtroom drama directed by Rahul Pandey. The ensemble cast also includes Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal and Anant V Joshi. The witty and entertaining narrative follows courtroom cases and is one of the trending shows on the platform.
Kishan's onscreen character often resorts to the Indian jugaad methods to get things done, and is highly appreciated in the series. He reveals about his character, “In the chaotic world of Maamla Legal Hai, you have to be resourceful and think on your feet and VD Tyagi is the master of this legal world and has every jugaadu way ready in the interest of justice to be able to resolve quirky cases.”
Set in the backdrop of Delhi, this unique courtroom drama explores legal stories with a humorous and quirky twist. Amidst the many chaotic activities, the uniqueness of each character and their personalities stand out and keep the audience glued to their seats.
Tyagi also resorts to several means, sometimes selfish, to achieve his goals. The portrayal of the character which is shown to have flaws and yet engages in commendable actions and endeavours which benefit others has made his on-screen role relatable to the people and garnered him applauses.
Maamla Legal Hai is currently streaming in Netflix