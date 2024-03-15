Ravi Kishan opens up on working in 'Maamla Legal Hai'

He comments, “In a world full of legal eagles like Maamla Legal Hai, the most jugaadu skill that I have personally acquired is not about the law, it's about playing the game with your mind, honesty, and words at the right time.”

Versatile actor Ravi Kishan is currently seen playing the lead in the web series Maamla Legal Hai streaming on Netflix. He is essaying the role of VD Tyagi who is a lawyer in this courtroom drama directed by Rahul Pandey. The ensemble cast also includes Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal and Anant V Joshi. The witty and entertaining narrative follows courtroom cases and is one of the trending shows on the platform.