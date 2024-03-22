Here are our picks of 7 upcoming OTT releases

The international break in football is upon us as the focus now shifts from cub football to national teams. With big guns like England and Brazil going head to head and France and Germany taking on each other, this international break seems like a very interesting one. But apart from these, there are other OTT releases as well and we bring you the ones worth keeping an eye on.

Thriller: Lootere

The passengers of an ill-fated ship are taken as hostages by pirates off the coast of Somalia. Now, an unlikely hero must step forward to save all of them. The cast includes Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Amruta Khanvilkar, among others. March 22. On Disney+ Hotstar.