Here are our picks of 7 upcoming OTT releases

The international break in football is upon us as the focus now shifts from cub football to national teams. With big guns like England and Brazil going head to head and France and Germany taking on each other, this international break seems like a very interesting one. But apart from these, there are other OTT releases as well and we bring you the ones worth keeping an eye on.
Thriller: Lootere
The passengers of an ill-fated ship are taken as hostages by pirates off the coast of Somalia. Now, an unlikely hero must step forward to save all of them. The cast includes Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Amruta Khanvilkar, among others. March 22. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Drama: Testament: The Story of Moses
This upcoming documentary series explores the life of Moses, from his exile as an outcast and murderer to a prophet and liberator. The series documents Moses’ quest for redemption, which sets in motion some of the biggest historical events in the Bible, the Quran and the Torah. March 27. On Netflix.
Sports: England vs Brazil
Dorival Junior’s first match as the head coach of Brazil takes place when they take on England in a friendly match at the Wembley Stadium. The last time the two sides met was in 2017, which ended in a 0-0 draw. Can England pick up a win and hand Dorival a loss in his first match? March 24, 12.30 am. On SonyLIV.
Reality TV: Buying Beverly Hills
The series follows Mauricio Umansky and his Californian real estate company, The Agency. The upcoming second season will continue to give viewers an inside look at the high-end world of real estate along with the conflict between The Agency staff. March 22. On Netflix.
Comedy: Next Goal Wins
Dutch American football coach Thomas Rongen has two options; either he gets fired or he accepts an almost impossible task of training the American Samoa national team and turning them into an elite squad. Michael Fassbender plays the role of Thomas Rongen, while the other cast includes Oscar Kightley, Kaimana and David Fane, among others. March 27. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Docuseries: Hope on the Street
J-hope is a member of the pop group BTS and this upcoming six-episode docuseries highlights his story and his love for dancing. He begins a new journey since his debut and is accompanied by his former instructor, Boogaloo Kin. J-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers. March 28. On Amazon Prime Video.
Investigative: Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV
This four-part docuseries exposes the alleged abuse on the sets of Nickelodeon’s most cherished shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s. It uncovers the toxic and dangerous culture behind shows created by Dan Schneider, including All That, The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, iCarly and more. March 27. On Discovery+